Ex-Sakae Holdings director said to have misappropriated $15.8 million from joint venture

SINGAPORE - Former Sakae Holdings director Andy Ong Siew Kwee went on trial on Monday over the alleged misappropriation of $15.8 million from a real estate investment joint venture.

Sakae Holdings is a Singapore-based food and beverage company that runs the Sakae Sushi chain.

The money was reportedly transferred from the joint venture entity, Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings (GREIH), in September 2012 to two other companies where he had stakes, ERC International and ERC Unicampus.

Ong faces a total of 69 charges. The 52-year-old is contesting three charges, including criminal breach of trust, abetting the forgery of a lease agreement, and intentionally giving false evidence in the High Court.

His remaining charges have been stood down during the trial.

Ong’s two co-accused, Ho Yew Kong and Chris Chua Wei Tat, are on trial for one charge each of intentionally giving false evidence in the High Court.

Ong was a majority shareholder, director and founder of ERC Holdings. Through ERC Holdings, he held stakes in ERC Institute, ERC International and ERC Unicampus. Through its subsidiaries, ERC Holdings provides programs and resources for businesses here.

He was also a director and minority shareholder of investment holding company Gryphon Real Estate Investment Corporation (GREIC).

Sometime in 2009, Ong approached his long-time acquaintance Douglas Foo to co-invest in a joint venture to acquire most of the units in shopping centre Bugis Cube at North Bridge Road.

Douglas Foo was then managing director of Apex-Pal International, which later became known as Sakae Holdings.

The parties agreed that Sakae and GREIC would each contribute capital to Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings (GREIH), and that GREIH, as the joint-venture vehicle, would hold the units at Bugis Cube.

At the time, Andy Ong and Ong Han Boon were directors of GREIH.

On Sept 3, 2010, following a joint venture agreement between Sakae and GREIC, Sakae contributed $4 million to GREIH and became a 24.69 per cent minority shareholder of GREIH, while the remaining shares in GREIH were held by GREIC.