Ex-president Ong Teng Cheong's sons settle business dispute

The sons of former president Ong Teng Cheong have resolved their dispute over the architectural business founded by their parents, less than six months after the elder Ong Tze Guan sued his brother Ong Tze Boon and six other shareholders.

In his suit filed on April 30, Tze Guan, 55, claimed that his 28.45 per cent shareholding in Ong&Ong Holdings had been acquired by the defendants at an undervalue.

He had proposed selling his shares for $5.4 million, but his stake was transferred to the other shareholders for $1.65 million, based on a valuation by the company's auditors.

He wanted the High Court to set aside the valuation and order the defendants to buy him out, either at an agreed price or at a price fixed by an independent expert.

In their defence, Tze Boon, 53, and the other shareholders contended that they had acted in accordance with company procedure.

Tze Boon, who had a 70.43 per cent stake in the company, counterclaimed against Tze Guan for defamation and to recover an outstanding personal loan.

On Tuesday, Tze Guan confirmed that the matter has been resolved through mediation. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

Tze Guan, who is not actively involved in the operations of the Ong&Ong group of companies, is chairman of water treatment company H2MO.

He told The Straits Times in an e-mail: "I have always desired to settle our dispute amicably from the beginning and am glad that we managed to arrive at a joint settlement through mediation.

"Having arrived at a fair resolution, I am comforted by the closure this brings to the matters between my brother and I," he added.

"I recognise that this is just the start of our journey to heal and restore our brotherly relations. I will continue to support my brother as we move forward, as per our parents' wishes."

Tze Boon, an architect who is executive chairman of the Ong&Ong group, could not be contacted for comment.

Mr Ong Teng Cheong, who served as Singapore's president from 1993 to 1999, died in 2002 at the age of 66. His wife Siew May died in 1999, aged 62.

The couple started Ong & Ong Architects and Town Planner in 1972. Mr Ong left in 1975 to take up public office.

In 1992, Mrs Ong incorporated a company called Ong & Ong Architects. Her shares went to her husband and Tze Boon after her death.

After Mr Ong's death, Tze Boon held about 70 per cent of the shares, while Tze Guan had about 30 per cent.

Tze Boon had joined the company in 1994, and the business grew into a group that also provides engineering and interior design services. After a restructuring exercise in 2015, Ong&Ong Holdings became the parent company of the group.

Tze Guan, who was represented by Mr Daniel Koh of Eldan Law, claimed that Tze Boon had conducted the affairs of the group in a manner that was "oppressive" to him. He claimed he was removed as a director from nine entities because he had queried several matters.

Tze Boon and the other defendants, who were represented by Mr Kirindeep Singh of Dentons Rodyk, contended that Tze Guan's allegations of oppression were baseless.

They said it was decided that only actively employed executive directors with professional qualifications would be retained; and three other directors resigned.