Former president Ma Ying-jeou from Taiwan signing copies of his biography, Memoirs Of My Eight-Year Presidency: 2008 to 2016, at the Singapore Book Fair, at Capitol Singapore, yesterday. The book was a bestseller in Taiwan when it was released last December. The memoir is based on Mr Ma's oral accounts and is written by Mr Hsiao Hsu-tsen, the former deputy secretary-general of Taiwan's Presidential Office. The fair ends on Sunday.