Ex-offenders who want to work at restricted areas, key installations not ruled out on blanket basis

SINGAPORE - Former offenders who wish to obtain passes to work at key installations, such as Jurong Island and Changi Airport, are not ruled out on a blanket basis by the police.

Instead, the police use a risk matrix where factors relating to a person's past offences are assessed to determine his suitability.

Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said on Tuesday (April 5) that anyone who wishes to have access to restricted areas in such key installations will have to be screened by the police.

“We have seen in Singapore and overseas, incidents where insiders used or attempted to use their access for wrong purposes, sometimes with serious consequences,” he said.

"Past offences are a consideration when screening persons for such passes."

He added that someone with antecedents of concern may also be required to remain offence-free for some time before he or she is allowed access to such sensitive facilities.

The minister was responding to a question from Mr Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) about whether the Government has any policy prohibiting former offenders from entering or being employed at key installations.

Mr Perera had also asked what categories of offences are covered by this policy and what conditions need to be met before the prohibition lapses.