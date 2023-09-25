Ex-NTU student leader apologises for alcohol-related incident involving female junior

SINGAPORE – A former student leader at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) who was embroiled in an “alcohol-related incident” in 2022 has apologised, saying there was a “lack of judgment” in his actions.

This follows NTU’s recent conclusion of its probe into the matter involving Mr Ethan Ong, who has since been counselled by the university.

The incident had resurfaced in recent days because the fourth-year Nanyang Business School student was a candidate in the student union’s council elections on Sunday.

The polls were held to elect the union’s executive committee for the 2023-2024 academic year.

However, Mr Ong, who had also served as an office-holder in the NTU Students’ Union (NTUSU) in the previous academic year, failed to secure a sufficient number of votes to win a seat on the new executive committee.

The 24-year-old then withdrew from the contest.

He had previously been suspended from his role by the student union for five weeks because of the incident.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, NTU said on Monday it takes all allegations of misconduct “very seriously”.

In September, a complaint was filed with the university about an “alcohol-related incident”, NTU said.

The complaint had alleged “that the respondent had caused the complainant to drink more alcohol than she had intended by telling her that it was water”. The university then launched a probe into the matter.

The incident took place in October 2022 and was reported to the student union then, not to the university, it added.

NTU said six students who were present at the “social gathering” where the incident took place were interviewed during its investigation.

It added: “At no time during the gathering was the complainant alone with the respondent. There was no allegation or assertion by the complainant or any of the witnesses that the respondent had tried to do anything so that he could be alone with the respondent.”

Mr Ong told ST on Monday that he apologises to “all affected parties”.

He said: “I sincerely regret this incident and the impact it might have on other members at the gathering.

“However, I firmly disagree with any characterisation or actions taken online which suggest that I had any intention to deceive another individual. My actions were not motivated by any malice, but rather a lack of judgment in a situation where better discretion should have prevailed.”