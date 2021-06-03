Ex-NMP Mildred Tan, veteran social worker Sudha Nair sworn in to Council of Presidential Advisers

SINGAPORE - Two new appointees were sworn in to the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) in a ceremony at the Istana on Thursday (June 3).

Mrs Mildred Tan and Dr Sudha Nair were appointed to the council by President Halimah Yacob on Wednesday.

Mrs Tan's term is for a year, till June 1 next year. She replaces former Supreme Court judge Goh Joon Seng, who stepped down as a member on April 21 after 13 years of service.

The business leader and former Nominated MP was appointed by the President on the advice of the chairman of the Public Service Commission.

Dr Nair, the executive director at family violence specialist centre Pave, was appointed as an alternate member for a four-year term till June 1, 2025.

She was appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister, after consulting the Chief Justice and chairman of the Public Service Commission.

The CPA, chaired by Mr Eddie Teo, comprises eight members and two alternate members. An alternate member acts in place of members, other than the chairman, should a member be temporarily unable to take part in any council proceedings due to reasons such as illness.

The council advises the President on the use of her discretionary and custodial powers. It is obligatory for the President to consult the CPA when exercising her discretionary powers related to all fiscal and appointment matters.

Mrs Tan was until 2018 the managing director with Ernst & Young Advisory. In that role, she was responsible for business advisory focusing on performance improvements for large organisations, including corporate strategy and people advisory.

She is also the chairman of Tote Board and co-chair of the Council for Board Diversity. She served as an NMP from 2009 to 2011.

Mrs Tan was conferred Justice of Peace in 2008, and awarded a PBM (Public Service Medal) in 2007 and a BBM (Public Service Star) in 2014 for outstanding community service by the Singapore Government.

Dr Nair has been involved in the social work sector since 1987, and is also a member of the Public Service Commission and board member with the Housing and Development Board.

She chairs the Singapore Youth Award, and sits on the boards of trustees of the Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda) and the National University of Singapore. She is also a member of the board of visitors of the Singapore Armed Forces Detention Barracks.