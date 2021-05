SINGAPORE - Two Singaporean businessmen who were persuaded by a then lawyer to invest US$750,000 in a proposed medical marijuana facility in Las Vegas - which was never built - are entitled to get their investment sum back in full.

On Thursday (April 29), the High Court ordered former lawyer Then Feng to repay the outstanding sum of US$141,120.30 (S$187,813) to Mr Colin Chew and Mr Marcus Lim.