Ex-detainee’s claims regrettable, Shanmugam stands by ministerial statement on drugs: MHA

SINGAPORE – Former political detainee Teo Soh Lung’s claims that the Government’s drug laws and policies are ineffective are regrettable, and Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam stands by what he said in Parliament, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In a statement on May 17, MHA said Ms Teo, a former lawyer and politician, also appears to imply that in some unspecified way, it was wrong of Mr Shanmugam to make a ministerial statement in Parliament because it confers parliamentary immunity.

Mr Shanmugam, it added, now waives parliamentary immunity for everything said in the ministerial statement.

“If Ms Teo or anyone else feels that the statement’s contents are actionable – they can take action,” it said.

On May 8, Mr Shanmugam touched on Singapore’s drug control policies in a wide-ranging speech in Parliament. He reiterated the reasons for the strict stand against drugs, and the reasons for the policies. He also mapped out plans to tackle new and old drug threats, especially among the young.

Ms Teo, in a Facebook post on May 12, said the Government’s drug laws and policies were ineffective, and that the “problem of drug abuse and drug trafficking has not been solved”.

She also claimed that Mr Shanmugam had “attacked various Singaporeans and organisations”, and had deliberately singled out a group of activists and accused them of misleading the public.

In his speech on May 8, Mr Shanmugam said Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) directions were issued in May 2023 against 10 social media posts and two online articles for containing false statements about a capital sentence meted out by the courts.

At the time, he said: “The Transformative Justice Collective, Online Citizen Asia, Andrew Loh, Kirsten Han, and M. Ravi continued to make false statements alleging that a person awaiting capital punishment was denied an interpreter during the recording of his statement.

“This despite the court’s clear statement to the contrary.”

In her Facebook post, Ms Teo also accused Mr Shanmugam of misusing parliamentary privilege, and said former drug abusers and their families were invited to Parliament to be “entertained by the minister”.

MHA said: “We regret these statements. In particular, we regret that Ms Teo thinks so poorly of former drug abusers who are seeking to kick the habit.”

Former drug abusers, it added, were invited to celebrate their courage and resilience in their rehabilitation journey, and they were moved by the tribute given to them in Parliament. Many of them are now helping other drug abusers give up drugs.