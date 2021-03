SINGAPORE - For 4½ years, the Malaysian man was in Changi prison on drug charges, including nine months on death row after he was convicted and the death sentence was passed on him.

Mr Beh Chew Boo, 38, had maintained his innocence, saying he was not aware of the drugs in the Malaysia-registered motorcycle he was riding with his girlfriend, and which he had borrowed from his friend in Johor Baru.