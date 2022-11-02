Ex-British PM Boris Johnson to speak at blockchain conference in S’pore

SINGAPORE – Former British prime minister Boris Johnson will be in Singapore to speak at a blockchain conference in December.

The 58-year-old is listed as a keynote speaker at the International Symposium on Blockchain Advancements (ISBA), which will be held on Dec 2 at InterContinental Singapore hotel.

On Monday, the event organiser, digital solutions company ParallelChain Lab, said Mr Johnson is “globally renowned for his passionate leadership in education, technology and infrastructure”. It added that his policies are designed to drive investment and creativity and allow innovation to flourish in Britain and around the world.

Former United States vice-president Dick Cheney is also listed as a guest speaker.

This is not Mr Johnson’s first speaking engagement since he resigned as prime minister earlier this year. The Guardian reported that he spoke for 90 minutes at an insurance industry conference in Colorado in the United States on Oct 11.

The inaugural edition of the ISBA is described as a global blockchain conference that will feature discussions on the digital economy.

Singapore’s meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) sector has been seeing a strong comeback as Covid-19 restrictions are eased, with a full recovery expected in two to three years. Other notable events held this year include the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022, which saw a record turnout.