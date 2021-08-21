Ex-addicts take part in National Addictions Awareness Day event

Mr Thomas Koh turned to alcohol and drugs as a teenager to cope with family violence and childhood abuse. He began abusing drugs at 15 as an escape. The addiction lasted into his late 30s and affected his marriage as well as his relationship with his siblings.

Now 46, he said: "What started off as recreational use of drugs later became a daily occurrence. By my late 30s, I had hit my lowest point. I had health issues and faced bankruptcy and divorce. I contemplated suicide but could not bring myself to do it. I wanted to live."

With support from a family member, Mr Koh took his first step towards recovery by admitting himself into a hospital for treatment to overcome his addiction.

He is now paying it forward as an assistant counsellor at the National Addictions Management Service (Nams) at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

He told his story in a virtual talk show yesterday, at an event for National Addictions Awareness Day.

National Addictions Awareness Day is aimed at raising awareness of addiction and promote science-based intervention for recovery.

Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary, who was guest of honour at the event, said drugs and alcohol remained the top two most common addictions in Singapore, with over 1,000 new cases diagnosed every year.

He noted the important role played by Nams in the recovery of patients struggling with substance abuse through services such as critical inpatient detoxification programmes and outpatient support groups for patients and their families.

"Today, we expect that the Internet and gaming addiction rates, especially among the youth, will rise over the years. So it is important that Nams keeps up with emergent addiction trends to tailor services for at-risk groups."

Citing the 2016 Singapore Mental Health Study which noted how alcohol abusers were seeking help within an average of four years compared with 13 years in 2010, Dr Janil said: "These figures are encouraging and show that our efforts to raise awareness of addiction have enabled people to seek help earlier.

"But we need to do more to reduce stigma and to assure persons struggling with addictions that they will be well supported on their road to recovery."

He highlighted how community partners such as The Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association, We Care Community Services, and the National Council on Problem Gambling have been involved in setting up helplines and Web chat services to support those in need.

"We can all do our part to work towards an addiction-free society and support those affected on their journey to recovery. Early intervention leads to better treatment outcomes," he said.

The event, called Let's Face It Together, was streamed on Nams' YouTube page yesterday and featured segments with former addicts sharing their experiences, as well as a talk show and panel discussion by experts on addictive substances, behavioural changes and recovery treatments.

In his opening address, Nams programme director Lee Cheng said: "We believe there will be many others struggling with their addiction in denial, shame or lack of knowledge of resources. Therefore, besides providing clinical services, public education is an essential and integral part of Nams' work."

Meanwhile, Mr Koh, now remarried with a three-year-old toddler, has mended his relationship with his family, particularly his two siblings. He recalled how meeting former patients with HIV and those with physical disabilities during his time in hospital helped him find a new perspective.

"When I saw these individuals supporting other patients and motivating them, I wanted to overcome my problems and be like them. As an assistant counsellor, when I come across recovering addicts, I tell them, 'Do not do recovery alone. No man is an island. Learn to support each other. Family members may take time to accept you again, but be patient'.

"After my recovery, my brother said he was proud to be my sibling, and that was a priceless moment for me."