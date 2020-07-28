Ex-actor tells court: Worker gave me 'right' to 'hammer' him

In an animated recounting of events, retired local actor-director Ng Aik Leong told a court that the Bangladeshi employee he is accused of voluntarily causing hurt to had given him the "right" to "hammer" him.

Ng, 59, better known as Huang Yiliang, claimed trial yesterday to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to Mr Jahidul at the Singapore Islamic Hub (SIH) in Braddell Road at around 4.20pm on Dec 11, 2018.

He allegedly attacked Mr Jahidul, a Bangladeshi who worked for him, by using a metal scraper with a wooden handle - hitting him twice on the abdomen and once on the head. This caused an injury to the worker's scalp and an abrasion on his upper abdomen.

Ng represented himself, while Mr Jahidul was not present in court as he is currently being isolated at a foreign worker dormitory.

It was not revealed during the trial what business Ng was running for which Mr Jahidul was in his employ.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En called three witnesses to the stand yesterday morning.

Mr Mohammad Akhtar Abdul Khalil, a security officer at SIH, said in court that he was told there was a commotion at the canteen, where he saw Mr Jahidul crying out, saying he had been injured by his boss, Ng. Mr Akhtar said Ng had allegedly told Mr Jahidul he was "stupid" and "did not know how to do work".

Sergeant Wesley Teo, one of two police officers who arrived at the scene, told the court that the victim had seemed "distressed" and "teary-eyed", and deeply afraid of Ng.

The other officer, Staff Sergeant Lim Rong Hoe, said Ng at first denied any assault had taken place and that he had used the metal scraper to hit Mr Jahidul. But he later told Staff Sgt Lim that a "scuffle" had occurred, involving "some pushing and pulling". Staff Sgt Lim said: "He also told me that the victim had allowed him to use punishment on him."

Ng disputed Mr Akhtar's statement that he had told the worker he was "stupid". Ng said he thought Mr Jahidul was "acting" and exaggerating his injuries to make them out to be "100 times worse than they actually were". Ng also mimed how he thought Mr Jahidul had behaved at the scene - clutching his head in mock pain and lifting his shirt to display his abdomen, as he claimed he "did not see any injury" to the abdomen.

He said Mr Jahidul had often told him he was "a very good boss" and "a good teacher", adding: "He gave me the right to hit him. This is what he told me: 'I allow you to hammer me because I do things so slowly.'"

Ng, who was an actor for more than 20 years, was named Best Supporting Actor at the annual Star Awards three times - in 2002, 2003 and 2006. He left Mediacorp in 2008 to set up a production house.

Those convicted of causing hurt with a weapon can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned. Ng cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.