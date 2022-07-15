'Everything in the bus was a mess': 2 S'poreans recount tour bus-lorry collision in Malaysia

SINGAPORE - Mr J. Koh was resting with his eyes closed in a bus en route to Genting Highlands when a sudden collision sent him hurtling face first into the seat in front, leaving him with a blood-soaked mask and a fractured nose.

"Everything in the bus was a mess, my mask felt wet and I figured there was probably blood flowing out," said the 41-year-old Singaporean.

The marketing manager was among 20 passengers, mostly Singaporeans, travelling on a tour bus run by Singapore operator Transtar Travel that collided with a lorry in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday (July 13) on the Karak Expressway near Genting Highlands.

The highway links Kuala Lumpur to Pahang on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

Mr Koh, who declined to give his full name, told The Straits Times on Friday (July 15) that many of the passengers were asleep when the incident happened at about 5.30am.

He said: "It was totally traumatic... I didn't know what to do, should I take care of my friends or their parents, what happened to the rest of the passengers, did we hit a stationary or moving vehicle?"

Inside the bus that suffered major damage to its front, passengers groaned in pain.