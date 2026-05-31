Every three steps, one bow: More than 7,000 devotees perform Buddhist ceremony to mark Vesak Day

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Hours before Vesak Day, more than 7,000 Buddhists walked around the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Bright Hill Road.

Every three steps, they got down on their knees to bow.

Monks in saffron robes led the participants in this ritual to purify their minds and help them atone for past wrongdoings. Ceremonial bells sounded and chanting was heard throughout the event.

The ritual can be gruelling, as the terrain is hilly and steep in parts.

From around 5.40pm on May 30 , the ritual began at the multi-storey carpark . Devotees set off in waves around the perimeter, passing by landmarks such as the Pu An Columbarium, pagoda of 10,000 Buddhas and the Auspicious Dragon Pond before the ending off at the Hall of Great Compassion.

Monks passing by the five-storey Prajna Meditation Hall. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

In 2026, the usual route was shortened due to construction work. So the participants completed the ritual in about an hour, instead of the 2½ hours needed in previous years. The ritual lasted till the early morning of May 31, Vesak Day, with the last wave of participants departing around 7am.

Vesak Day , one of the most important days in the Buddhist calendar , commemorates the birth, enlightenment and final nirvana of Gautama Buddha.

Monks and devotees moving down a slope near the Auspicious Dragon Pond. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Ben Lee, one of the participants, said the route was more manageable this year when compared with the year before.

But it was still arduous, especially when bowing on the gravel going downhill.

An elderly devotee being helped by staff and family near the Hall of Great Compassion. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

“I think it was definitely tiring, but it’s about perseverance, and remembering why you are doing this,” said the 34-year-old Lee, who works in marketing and attended with five family members, including his wife, uncle and aunty.

“I really felt a sense of ease and relief that we completed the whole thing and I was very happy to see my family all finishing all around the same time.”

Monks and devotees passing by Pu An Columbarium. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

56-year-old retiree Karal Chua took part in the ritual for the first time after hearing about it from her friends. After completing the ritual, she said in Mandarin: “I feel that after walking like this, my heart feels very pure. I’m very filled with Dharma joy, very happy and very relaxed.”

Devotees praying as they carry out the ritual. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

In 1984, Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery was the first monastery in Singapore to organise the “three steps, one bow”.



Buddhists believe that the merit gained from performing good deeds on Vesak Day multiplies many times over. Other rites and rituals observed on this day include the chanting of mantras and eating vegetarian meals.

Buddhists praying at a temple on Vesak Day, on May 10, 1960. ST PHOTO: MAK KIAN SENG

While releasing animals into the wild used to be a common practice, it is now discouraged by the Singapore Buddhist Federation and other Buddhist groups, as it may harm the environment.

Floats during the Vesak Day procession in Singapore on May 26, 1964. ST PHOTO: CHEW BOON CHIN

The earliest mention of the festival being celebrated in Singapore comes from a notice in The Straits Times by jeweller B. P. de Silva on May 8, 1925, informing readers that his shop would be closed to celebrate the festival.

Monks are drenched in sweat at the end of the route, at the Hall of Great Compassion. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Arborist Edwin Lim, 44, who has been taking part in the ritual for two decades, brought both his daughters, aged six and three, to the event this year.

“I will make a wish for good health. I always come back here every Eve of Vesak and will continue with the blessing.”

“With the good faith, you won’t feel tired. I think you will feel more energetic,” he said.