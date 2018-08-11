Every student is a soldier in the fight against religious extremism: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - With more Singaporeans arrested for extremism at a much quicker pace and the vast majority of them radicalising themselves online, students can become "soldiers" to actively fight against religious extremism.

This is according to Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, who was speaking on Saturday (Aug 11) to about 300 students from the three Institute of Technical Education (ITE) colleges at a forum on the dangers of extremism.

"Each one of you has to look at yourself as a soldier, fighting for the cause of your religion, helping to put out the true faith, and helping your friends and country," said Mr Shanmugam.

He urged the audience to fight against extremism online by actively learning about religion through established sources for a start and, secondly, to teach their friends and family about the positive messages of Islam: universal brotherhood and sisterhood, friendship, and working and living together in a common spirit.

In the 3½ years from 2015 till now, 20 people were arrested, while in the seven years between 2007 and 2014, 11 people were arrested.

The Straits Times understands that this increase was largely due to the rise of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) from 2014.

Said Mr Shanmugam said: "We have the situation relatively under control, but neither you nor I can say we've won against radicalisation. And we have to be on guard - and we have to fight back."

The forum, held at the ITE College Central, is organised annually by the Inter-Agency Aftercare Group (ACG), a voluntary care group. It covers radicalism issues and targets different groups of young people each year.

The forum had representatives from social media giant Facebook and charity Touch Cyber Wellness discussing topics such as identifying fake news and the role of social media in spreading extremism.

They also participated in a closed-door dialogue with Mr Shanmugam and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin on Singapore's security situation.

In Mr Shanmugam's opening address on Saturday to students, he also talked about the terrorism risks in the region.

"In Singapore we haven't had an attack, not because the terrorists don't want to but so far it's been difficult for them," he said.

"The fact you don't worry about suicide bombers is not because they don't want to come but, so far, because the Government, the public, and the security forces have worked together to keep them out."