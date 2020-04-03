Every Singaporean needs to help break Covid-19 transmission chain: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - Every Singaporean can do their part in breaking the chain of transmission of the coronavirus and containing its spread, said President Halimah Yacob on Friday (April 3).

They can do so by observing strong personal hygiene and taking precautions such as not shaking hands and practising other social distancing measures, she added.

"We need every Singaporean to be on board. The success of our effort really depends on the will, forbearance and tenacity of our people. So we cannot be the weakest link in the chain," she said in a post on her Facebook page.

"If we don't step up our individual efforts to keep the virus away, all the other measures will be compromised too," she added.

President Halimah said the Government is doing its level best to contain Covid-19 from spreading, with the team in charge working very hard.

"Our healthcare system is well prepared to manage the crisis. Our health care personnel too have done really fantastic work testing suspected cases as well as treating those who are infected," she added.

Madam Halimah also said that the increase locally transmitted cases should be a cause of worry as it means the virus is spreading in the community.

That is why every person needs to be on board to help stop the spread of the virus, she said.

"Stay safe everyone. Let's do our part to break the chain of transmission," said the President.

