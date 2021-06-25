Every household to get an oximeter from Temasek Foundation

Temasek Foundation will be giving one oximeter to every household in Singapore so that residents can monitor their blood oxygen levels regularly.

The device checks the oxygen level in the blood and can help detect early signs of a deterioration in health.

This initiative comes as new and more infectious Covid-19 variants emerge.

"The Covid-19 virus can cause blood oxygen levels to drop to dangerously low levels, even when you have no other symptoms," the foundation said in a statement yesterday. "'Silent pneumonia' is one of the most serious consequences of Covid-19, where seriously ill people can feel generally well, despite damaged lungs."

Families can collect the devices from July 5 to Aug 5 at more than 300 FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant, Cold Storage, Watsons, Unity and Guardian outlets.

Each family will have to present a leaflet at one of the venues. The leaflets will be distributed via letter boxes from June 28 to July 3.

Blood oxygen levels of 95 per cent to 100 per cent are considered healthy, while levels of 90 per cent to 94 per cent are considered low. Those with low blood oxygen levels may need supplemental oxygen and are advised to consult a doctor, the foundation said.

Blood oxygen levels below 90 per cent are "dangerously low", and urgent treatment is needed at an accident and emergency department.

The foundation stressed that blood oxygen readings cannot replace a Covid-19 test as low blood oxygen is not a definite indicator of being positive for the virus that causes the disease. Low blood oxygen levels can be caused by other conditions or complications.

Oximeter readings may also be inaccurate because of trembling hands or the use of nail varnish.

The oximeter can be used by placing it around a fingertip and pressing a button to activate the device. A few seconds are needed for the blood oxygen level reading to stabilise. Two numbers will be displayed - the blood oxygen level and pulse rate.

Families can look up their nearest collection points at https://stayprepared.sg/oximeter/

Collection can be made on behalf of other households, friends or neighbours by presenting their household leaflets.

In May last year, Temasek Foundation gave out 8,000 oximeters to foreign workers in dormitories as part of precautionary measures to identify new cases of Covid-19 infection.

Foreign workers in dorms have to measure their blood oxygen levels and record their oximeter readings twice a day. If an abnormal reading is obtained, the worker is advised to re-measure after 30 minutes.

If the reading is still abnormal, he will receive an alert advising him to seek medical help.