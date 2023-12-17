Every dog has its day – but some have holidays too

SINGAPORE – The photos show Jackie lounging next to the iconic canals of Venice, posing for a picture outside the legendary Colosseum, and even gazing at the famous derriere of Michaelangelo’s David in the Accademia Gallery Museum in Florence.

That is what tourists typically would do in those destinations, except that Jackie is not a normal tourist – she is a two-year-old West Highland terrier from Singapore.

Meanwhile, Freckles the Australian shepherd has rolled in the fields of Austria, hiked across the mountains of Norway, and camped in the wilderness against the majestic backdrop of the Dolomite Mountains in Italy.

Far from living a dog’s life, these lucky Singaporean pups going globetrotting with their owners leave picture-perfect moments for both the ‘gram and in the hearts and memories of their families, despite the numerous hurdles involved in bringing them in and out of destination countries.

Although official data for pets entering and leaving Singapore are not available at the time of reporting, veterinary clinics and a pet transporter told The Straits Times that they are seeing a surge in interest from owners who wish to take their furry companions overseas.

Attributing the increasing number of those taking their pets on holidays to social media trends, the transporter saw a surge in interested owners requesting for its services after Covid-19 measures were lifted. It received as many as five requests a week during that time, compared to between five and 10 requests a year before the pandemic.