Every community will have space to maintain its heritage and culture in Singapore: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - Every community, no matter how small, will always have the space to maintain its own heritage and culture in Singapore, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday.

Knowing from the country’s own painful history on how easily issues like race and religion can be stoked up and cause division and strife, Singapore must continue to strengthen racial harmony and social cohesion, he added.

And even as the Republic celebrates its diversity, it must work to expand the common ground shared as Singaporeans, said Mr Wong.

This can be via the creation of more opportunities for shared experiences in Housing Board estates, neighbourhoods, schools and workplaces.

Through it all, meritocracy must remain the organising principle of society, he added.

“Ours must be a society where everyone is judged solely on their ability, and rewarded based on their contributions; and where everyone has the opportunity to excel and maximise their potential, regardless of their race or religion,” he said.

Mr Wong was speaking at the 75th anniversary celebration dinner of the Sikh Advisory Board (SAB), held at the Singapore Khalsa Association’s premises in Farrer Park.

On Sunday, the board launched a commemorative book documenting stories of nation-building and the SAB’s contributions, along with a new website.

Mr Wong noted that the Sikh community has experienced the benefits of meritocracy – many have been able to reach positions of leadership and found success in their respective careers.

However, over the long term, he cautioned that Singapore must guard against meritocracy degenerating into cut-throat competition, where each person is focused only on his or her own success and that of his or her children, disregarding the needs of fellow citizens.

“We must foster and nurture a broader and more open meritocracy that works well for all Singaporeans – one where everyone feels a strong sense of community and a commitment to give back to society; where Singaporeans feel assured and supported in the face of life’s uncertainties,” he added.

The Government is working on this as part of the Forward Singapore nationwide engagement exercise, he noted. Led by Mr Wong and launched in June 2022, the exercise involves reviewing policies and engaging people to find out what programmes can be introduced or improved.

The exercise will culminate in a report to be released later this year.

Mr Wong called on everyone, including the Sikh community, to play a role in these efforts.

“Working together, I am sure we can continue to find new ways to uplift the Sikh community and, importantly, to forge even closer bonds with the other communities in Singapore,” he said.