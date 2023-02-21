Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 21

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
2 teens dealt with under ISA; 15-year-old student is youngest-ever detainee
The latest cases, which occurred between December 2022 and January 2023, perpetuate the upward trend of young people being detained under the ISA.
How terrorist groups target youth online through games, chats
Youngsters may be more impressionable in their search for a sense of identity, purpose and belonging, said the ISD.
Wage hikes for nearly 40,000 administrators, drivers from March 1
Administrative assistants will earn at least $1,500, and general drivers can expect $1,750.
Russia wanted peace in Ukraine but West had other ideas, says Putin in speech on war
Russia President Vladimir Putin said Western countries, led by the United States, were seeking unlimited power in world affairs.
How $73.5b infant formula industry milks parents’ anxieties, and what S’pore is doing about it
Aggressive marketing online, use of influencers and baby clubs are among ways that brands skirt advertising regulations.
Jail for money mule who worked with member of Nigerian love scam group and had child with him
Awolola Oladayo Opeyemi convinced Suhaili Suparjo to receive cash in person and through her bank accounts.
S’pore PayNow users can now instantly transfer funds to others in India
For a start, selected DBS and POSB customers will be able to use the service to transfer up to $200 per transaction.
FairPrice first in Singapore to sell eggs from Brunei
Fish wholesale firm proprietor gave at least $43,500 in bribes to FairPrice senior team leader
Heah Han Huat, who ran Ocean Trust Trading, gave the cash to Lim Kian Kok to induce him to buy more fish from Heah’s company.
Sport for all: Physical activity can help people with disabilities live fulfilling lives
Sport helps them gain physical and emotional strength, but access remains a problem, say experts.