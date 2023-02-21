Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 21

Updated
Published
10 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

2 teens dealt with under ISA; 15-year-old student is youngest-ever detainee

The latest cases, which occurred between December 2022 and January 2023, perpetuate the upward trend of young people being detained under the ISA.

READ MORE HERE

How terrorist groups target youth online through games, chats

Youngsters may be more impressionable in their search for a sense of identity, purpose and belonging, said the ISD.

READ MORE HERE

Wage hikes for nearly 40,000 administrators, drivers from March 1

Administrative assistants will earn at least $1,500, and general drivers can expect $1,750.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Russia wanted peace in Ukraine but West had other ideas, says Putin in speech on war

Russia President Vladimir Putin said Western countries, led by the United States, were seeking unlimited power in world affairs.

READ MORE HERE

How $73.5b infant formula industry milks parents’ anxieties, and what S’pore is doing about it

Aggressive marketing online, use of influencers and baby clubs are among ways that brands skirt advertising regulations.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for money mule who worked with member of Nigerian love scam group and had child with him

Awolola Oladayo Opeyemi convinced Suhaili Suparjo to receive cash in person and through her bank accounts.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore PayNow users can now instantly transfer funds to others in India

For a start, selected DBS and POSB customers will be able to use the service to transfer up to $200 per transaction.

READ MORE HERE

FairPrice first in Singapore to sell eggs from Brunei

FairPrice is importing 200,000 eggs a week from Brunei.

READ MORE HERE

Fish wholesale firm proprietor gave at least $43,500 in bribes to FairPrice senior team leader

Heah Han Huat, who ran Ocean Trust Trading, gave the cash to Lim Kian Kok to induce him to buy more fish from Heah’s company.

READ MORE HERE

Sport for all: Physical activity can help people with disabilities live fulfilling lives

Sport helps them gain physical and emotional strength, but access remains a problem, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top