Even the fittest people would need three weeks to adjust to Mount Everest’s altitude: Doctor

SINGAPORE - At a height of 4,000m on Dhaulagiri VII, a mountain in Western Nepal, Mr David Lim noticed a rapid increase in his breathing rate.

He had developed a fever during his trek to the mountain’s 7,000m peak in 1996, and his team doctor diagnosed him that night with high-altitude pulmonary edema (Hape).

Trapped on the ridge due to heavy snow, and unable to descend, Mr Lim, recalling his experience then, said he took medication that slowed down his breathing.

His team descended from the mountain the next morning.

Mr Lim was lucky because if untreated, he could have died as Hape is a fatal form of severe high-altitude illness that can cause fluid to accumulate in the lungs.

Another type of fatal illness is high-altitude cerebral edema (Hace).

It affected Singaporean climber Mr Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya, at Mount Everest, and he has been missing since May 19, after reaching Mount Everest’s summit.

Mr Shrinivas last sent a text message to his wife on Friday, saying he had reached the summit but was not likely to make it back down.

He told her he had Hace.

Hape and Hace are two forms of acute mountain sickness (AMS) which can affect mountain climbers from around 2,500m to 2,600m onwards, said doctors.

They said the best way to treat AMS is to descend quickly.

Dr David Teng, a consultant from Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s emergency department, said Hace sufferers could experience severe headaches, confusion, hallucinations, loss of coordination, and even coma.

He added: “Hace is a life-threatening condition and requires immediate descent to lower altitudes and medical treatment.”

With Hape, Dr Teng said fluid accumulates in the lungs, and can cause shortness of breath at rest, cough with pink or frothy sputum (secretions coughed up), chest tightness, and rapid breathing.

He said it too requires immediate descent and medical attention.