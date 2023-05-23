Even the fittest people would need three weeks to adjust to Mount Everest’s altitude: Doctor

SINGAPORE - At a height of 4,000m on Dhaulagiri VII, a mountain in Western Nepal, Mr David Lim noticed a rapid increase in his breathing rate.
He had developed a fever during his trek to the mountain’s 7,000m peak in 1996, and his team doctor diagnosed him that night with high-altitude pulmonary edema (Hape).
Trapped on the ridge due to heavy snow, and unable to descend, Mr Lim, recalling his experience then, said he took medication that slowed down his breathing.
His team descended from the mountain the next morning.
Mr Lim was lucky because if untreated, he could have died as Hape is a fatal form of severe high-altitude illness that can cause fluid to accumulate in the lungs.
Another type of fatal illness is high-altitude cerebral edema (Hace).
It affected Singaporean climber Mr Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya, at Mount Everest, and he has been missing since May 19, after reaching Mount Everest’s summit.
Mr Shrinivas last sent a text message to his wife on Friday, saying he had reached the summit but was not likely to make it back down.
He told her he had Hace.
Hape and Hace are two forms of acute mountain sickness (AMS) which can affect mountain climbers from around 2,500m to 2,600m onwards, said doctors.
They said the best way to treat AMS is to descend quickly.
Dr David Teng, a consultant from Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s emergency department, said Hace sufferers could experience severe headaches, confusion, hallucinations, loss of coordination, and even coma.
He added: “Hace is a life-threatening condition and requires immediate descent to lower altitudes and medical treatment.”
With Hape, Dr Teng said fluid accumulates in the lungs, and can cause shortness of breath at rest, cough with pink or frothy sputum (secretions coughed up), chest tightness, and rapid breathing.
He said it too requires immediate descent and medical attention.
Dr Teng said AMS can develop as soon as a person reaches an altitude of 2,440m, and that oxygen insufficiency on the mountain can cause problems.
He added that rapid ascent, ascending to higher altitudes, strenuous physical exertion, and previous cases of AMS can also increase climbers’ chances of developing AMS.
Dr Piotr Chlebicki, senior consultant for infectious diseases at Singapore General Hospital, agreed saying after reaching about 2,500m in altitude, he recommended not climbing more than 500m a day.
And, after climbing every 1,000m, climbers should rest for one day before resuming. And acclimatisation before climbing to the summit was crucial.
He said: “Coming from sea level, even the fittest people would need around three weeks to get slowly adjusted to the altitude of Mount Everest.”
In 1998, Mr Lim led the first Singapore Mount Everest Expedition, but said he did not make it to the top as he had suffered a rib injury.
In 2016, Mr Lim developed Hape again while climbing Chulu Far East, located in Nepal’s Annapurna region, and recalled taking a higher dosage of medication as his usual dosage did not work.
He said: “It is very disconcerting to be lying totally relaxed and still have your breathing rate going at around 32 breaths a minute or so. And have the slight crackling sensation in your chest, which is a sign of the fluid accumulation from the edema.”
Dr Roger Tian, senior consultant, department of sport and exercise medicine, Changi General Hospital, said at high altitudes, mountain climbers can also experience snow blindness and frostbite.
He said snow blindness can lead to permanent damage to the cornea and retina, while frostbite can cause gangrene and loss of exposed areas of the body such as fingers and toes.
He added: “For Hape and Hace, make an urgent descent of at least 500m to 1,000m. Specialised oxygen tents are usually available for evacuating these patients to a lower altitude.
“Medications can also be used at the same time, but urgent descent and oxygen is key.”