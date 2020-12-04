Europe and Singapore align airline safety certification process to boost efficiency

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Europe have brought their aircraft safety certification processes more in line with each other to allow aviation companies here to get speedier approval for using new technologies.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Friday (Dec 4) that changes to their working arrangement mean CAAS and EASA validation can now proceed concurrently.

Before this, CAAS could begin its process only after its counterpart in Europe had completed its own and issued the certificate.

This could, for instance, allow the faster import of aircraft that take off and land vertically, and which use cleaner energy.

EASA executive director Patrick Ky said this will allow European industry players to launch their products more quickly and easily in important markets outside Europe, such as Singapore.

CAAS director-general Kevin Shum said it will help Singapore develop as a centre of excellence for the aviation sector.

He added: "CAAS is committed to working together with the aviation community to promote safety and innovation and to advance aviation. This enhancement of the working arrangement is testament to the strong partnership between CAAS and EASA."