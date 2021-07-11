Estonian President makes first visit to S'pore

President Kersti Kaljulaid will attend the inaugural Asia Tech x Singapore event on Tuesday.
President Kersti Kaljulaid will attend the inaugural Asia Tech x Singapore event on Tuesday.
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid will make her first visit to Singapore from today to Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Elected in 2016, Ms Kaljulaid is the first female - and youngest-ever - president of the tech-savvy Baltic state.

During her visit, she will participate in an invitation-only summit at the inaugural Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) event on Tuesday.

The summit gathers delegates from governments, international enterprises and communities to discuss trends, challenges and opportunities in technology, society and the digital economy.

According to the ATxSG website, Ms Kaljulaid, 51, is known for championing the digitalisation of governments. At the summit, she will be part of a session on building trust and cooperation in the data economy.

The ATxSG event is organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

While in Singapore, Ms Kaljulaid will meet President Halimah Yacob and is expected to receive calls from Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Transport Minister S. Iswaran, and Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo.

Justin Ong

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 11, 2021, with the headline 'Estonian President makes first visit to S'pore'. Subscribe
Topics: 