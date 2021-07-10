Estonian President to make first visit to Singapore from July 11 to 13

SINGAPORE - Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid will make her first visit to Singapore from July 11 to 13, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday (July 10).

Elected in 2016, Ms Kaljulaid is the first female - and youngest-ever - president of the tech-savvy Baltic state.

During her visit, she will meet President Halimah Yacob, and is also expected to receive calls from Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Transport Minister S. Iswaran, and Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo.

Ms Kaljulaid will also participate in an invitation-only summit at the inaugural Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) event on Tuesday.

The summit gathers delegates from governments, international enterprises and communities to discuss trends, challenges and opportunities in technology, society and the digital economy.

According to the ATxSG website, Ms Kaljulaid, 51, is known for championing the digitalisation of governments. At the summit, she will be part of a session on building trust and cooperation in the data economy.

The ATxSG event is organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority.