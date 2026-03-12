ERP rates to increase by $1 at 4 locations from March 23; LTA monitoring Orchard Road area traffic

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Motorists can expect Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at four locations to increase by $1 from March 23, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a statement on March 12.

These are the affected locations:

At the three gantries on the AYE towards the city after Jurong Town Hall, motorists will pay $4 between 8.30am and 9am , $3 between 9am and 9.30am, and $2 between 9.30am and 10am.

On the AYE towards Tuas after North Buona Vista , motorists will pay $3 between 6.30pm and 7pm .

At the two gantries on the northbound CTE after the PIE , motorists will pay $4 between 5.30pm and 6pm.

On the KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover , motorists will pay $4 between 7.30am and 8am .

For locations that comprise multiple gantries, motorists will pay only at one gantry.

LTA said it had observed traffic building up at various stretches of expressways in January. The ERP rates have been increased to better manage congestion at these locations.

Rates for other previously announced time slots and gantries will remain unchanged, and motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly and consider taking alternative routes, LTA added.

LTA also said it is closely monitoring traffic in the Orchard Road area, which has seen speeds persistently lower than optimal.

The area has not been subjected to ERP charges since the circuit breaker in April 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.