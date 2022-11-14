ERP rates at three locations to increase by $1 from Nov 19

SINGAPORE - To manage congestion, the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at three locations will increase by $1.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the rates at the gantries on southbound Central Expressway (CTE) auxiliary lane to Serangoon Road or the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in the direction of Changi; PIE on Kallang Bahru and slip road into Bendemeer; and Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) in the direction of East Coast Parkway (ECP) after Defu Flyover will all go up from Nov 19 during five specified time periods.

LTA said in its statement on Monday that traffic has been building up on various stretches of expressways, and these changes have been made in response to monitoring of traffic conditions throughout October.

For the gantry on southbound CTE auxiliary lane to Serangoon Road or the PIE in the direction of Changi, motorists will pay $3 from 8am to 8.30am, and $4 from 8.30am to 9am.

For the set of two gantries on PIE on Kallang Bahru and slip road into Bendemeer, motorists will pay $2 from 8.30am to 9am, and $1 from 9am to 9.30am.

For the gantry on KPE in the direction of ECP after Defu Flyover, motorists will pay $4 from 8.30am to 9am, up from the current $3.

ERP rates at three more locations will be implemented after the December school holidays as their traffic speeds are projected to improve temporarily during the holidays, LTA said.

It said the rates at the gantries on Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE) before Alexandra towards the city; AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city; and PIE in the direction of Adam and Mount Pleasant will go up by $1 from Jan 3, 2023, during four specified time periods.

Another four locations will see an ERP rate reduction by $1 during the December school holiday period, from Nov 19 and revert to the pre-school holiday charges from Jan 3, 2023.

ERP rates were last adjusted in September, when an increase of $1 was implemented at five locations.