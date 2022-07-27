ERP rates at four locations to go up by $1 from Aug 1

SINGAPORE - Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at four locations will go up by $1 from next month in response to increased traffic.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (July 27) that rates at the gantries on Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE) after Jurong Townhall towards the city; on the southbound Central Expressway (CTE) after Braddell Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into the southbound CTE; on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (East Coast Parkway), also known as KPE (ECP), after Defu Flyover; and on the northbound CTE after PIE will all go up from Aug 1 during eight specified time periods.

LTA said traffic has been building up on various stretches of expressways, and that the rate adjustments are to manage congestion at these locations. It continually reviews ERP rates according to how busy roads are, with the last increase in May when the ERP rates of gantries at eight locations were raised.

At the three gantries on AYE after Jurong Townhall towards the city, motorists will pay $2 from 8am to 8.30am, and from 5.30pm to 6pm. From 8.30am to 9am, they will pay $3, up from the current $2.

At the four gantries on the southbound CTE after Braddell Road and the PIE slip road into the southbound CTE, rates have been increased from $2 to $3 from 8am to 8.30am.

Rates at the ERP gantry on KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover have also been adjusted upwards. From 7.30am to 8.30am, the rate is $2, while from 8.30am to 9am, it is $3.

Finally, the rates at the two gantries on the northbound CTE after PIE will be $2 from 7pm to 7.30pm, up from $1.

LTA had suspended ERP at most locations during the Covid-19 pandemic but has said it will be slowly increasing them with the easing of community and workplace measures.

It reiterated that these are timeslots that are already priced today.

"There is no increase in the number of timeslots or locations charged with ERP with this review. After the adjustment from Aug 1, the number of locations and timeslots charged is still significantly lower than the number charged pre-Covid-19," said LTA.