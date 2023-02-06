ERP rates at five locations to go up by $1 from Feb 13

SINGAPORE - Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at five locations will go up by $1 from Feb 13 in response to increased traffic.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday that the rates will all go up from Feb 13 during nine specified time periods at the following locations:

Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE) after North Buona Vista towards Tuas

Four gantries on the southbound Central Expressway (CTE) after Braddell Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road to southbound CTE

Southbound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road

Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (ECP) after Defu Flyover

Westbound PIE before Eunos.

LTA said traffic has been building up on several stretches of expressways, and these changes have been made in response to traffic conditions observed throughout January this year.

At the AYE after North Buona Vista towards Tuas gantry, motorists will pay $2 from 5.30pm to 6pm, and $1 from 7pm to 7.30pm.

For the set of four gantries on the southbound CTE after Braddell Road and the PIE slip road to the southbound CTE, the rate goes up to $5 from 8.30am to 9am, and $4 from 9am to 9.30am.

At the southbound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road gantry, the rate will be $4 from 9am to 9.30am, and $3 from 9.30am to 10am.

At the KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover gantry, motorists will pay $3 from 7.30am to 8.30am, and on the westbound PIE before Eunos gantry, motorists will now pay $1.

ERP rates were last adjusted in November, when an increase of $1 was implemented in three locations.