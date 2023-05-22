ERP rates at 7 locations to be reduced by $1 for June school holidays

SINGAPORE – Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at seven locations will be reduced by $1 from next Monday for the June school holidays.

In a statement on Monday, the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) said that rates will be lowered at these locations:

Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after Jurong Town Hall towards the city

AYE after North Buona Vista towards Tuas

South-bound Central Expressway (CTE) before Braddell Road

South-bound CTE after Braddell Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road to southbound CTE

South-bound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road

PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant)

Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) (East Coast Parkway) after Defu Flyover.

As part of the changes, motorists will face no charges when they pass through the AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city from 6am to 6.30am, and the PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant) from 8.30am to 9am.

Motorists will still be charged $1 travelling through the PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant) gantries from 8am to 8.30am.

For the gantry on the AYE after North Buona Vista towards Tuas, motorists will have to pay $1 from 6pm to 6.30pm, down from the current $2.

For the gantry on the south-bound CTE before Braddell Road, they will be charged $1 from 7am to 7.30am and $2 from 9am to 9.30am.

Meanwhile, the set of four gantries on the south-bound CTE after Braddell Road, and the PIE slip road to the south-bound CTE, will have their rates adjusted to $4 from 8.30am to 9am, $3 from 9am to 9.30am, and $2 from 9.30am to 10am.

Motorists passing through the gantry at the KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover will have to pay $2 from 7.30am to 8am.

Lastly, the gantry on the south-bound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road will charge $4 from 8.30am to 9am, and $2 from 9.30am to 10am.

All rates for other gantries remain unchanged, LTA said.

LTA added that these adjustments will revert to pre-school holiday charges on June 26.

ERP rates were last adjusted in April.