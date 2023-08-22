ERP rates at 3 locations to go up by $1 from Aug 28

SINGAPORE – The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday that Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will go up by $1 at three expressway locations during four specific periods from Aug 28, 2023.

The revised rates came following LTA’s recent review of traffic conditions in July 2023, which showed increased congestion at various stretches of expressways.

For the set of two gantries on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), between Adam Road and Mount Pleasant Road, motorists will be charged $1 from 9am to 9.30am.

On the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) after the Defu Flyover, motorists will pay $6, up from $5, from 8.30am to 9am.

On the westbound PIE before Eunos, motorists will pay $2, up from $1 from 8.30am to 9am. They will also be charged $1 from 9am to 9.30am.

LTA said the rates for previously announced time slots and gantries will remain the same. With these adjustments, the number of locations and time slots charged remains lower than the number charged before the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency added.