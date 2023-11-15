ERP rates at 10 locations to fall by $1 during Dec school holidays

SINGAPORE - Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at 10 locations will fall by $1 during the upcoming December school holiday period from Nov 20 to Dec 31.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday that rates will be lowered at these locations:

Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) before Alexandra towards City

AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City

Southbound Central Expressway (CTE) before Braddell Road

Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE

Northbound CTE after PIE

Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) (East Coast Parkway) after Defu Flyover

Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) (Adam and Mount Pleasant)

PIE (Kallang Bahru & slip road into Bendemeer)

Westbound PIE before Eunos Link

Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/ Serangoon Road

As part of the changes, motorists will not pay ERP charges when they pass through AYE before Alexandra towards City from 9am to 9.30am, AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City from 9.30am to 10am, Southbound CTE before Braddell Road from 9.30am to 10am, northbound CTE after PIE from 7.30pm to 8pm, KPE(ECP) after Defu Flyerover from 9.30am to 10am, PIE (Kallang Bahru & slip road into Bendemeer) from 9am to 9.30am and the westbound PIE before Eunos Link from 7.30am to 8am and 9am to 9.30am.

Motorists will still be charged $1 if they travel through AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City from 7.30am to 8.30am, the Southbound CTE before Braddell Road from 7am to 7.30am and the Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE from 7.30am to 8am.

They will also be charged $1 if they travel along the KPE(ECP) after Defu Flyover from 9am to 9.30am, PIE at Adam Road and Mount Pleasant from 8am to 8.30am, and the Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road from 7.30am to 8am.

Those travelling along the Southbound CTE before Braddell Road from 8.30am to 9am will be charged $2. The same goes for those travelling along the Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE from 9.30am to 10am, Northbound CTE after PIE from 5.30pm to 6pm, KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover from 7.30am to 8am and Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road from 8am to 8.30am.

A $3 charge will be imposed on motorists travelling along the Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE from 8am to 8.30am, while those travelling along the Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road from 8.30am to 9am will be charged $4.

All rates for other gantries remain unchanged, LTA said, adding that the rates will revert to pre-school holiday charges on Jan 2, 2024.