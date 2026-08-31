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ERP charges to resume at 11 locations in Orchard Road area from Sept 7 to ease congestion

The decision was made after the Land Transport Authority noticed persistent congestion in Orchard Road area.

SINGAPORE – Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges will resume at 11 locations in the Orchard Road area from Sept 7 , the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

In a statement on Aug 31 , LTA said it has been closely monitoring traffic conditions in the shopping district and found that congestion has persisted since October 2025.

Traffic has also been slower than the optimal speed range, which is between 20kmh and 30kmh for arterial roads, it said.

To address this, motorists will be charged $1 at ERP gantries in the Orchard Cordon on weekdays from 11am to 7pm , starting Sept 7.

The Orchard Cordon comprises Buyong Road, Cairnhill Road, Clemenceau Avenue, Killiney Road, Kramat Road, Orchard Link, Orchard Road, Orchard Turn, Oxley Road, YMCA and Fort Canning Tunnel.

LTA noted that traffic on Saturdays in the Orchard Road area has persistently remained below optimal speeds since October 2025.

It added that it will monitor the situation and assess whether to resume ERP operations for the Orchard Cordon on Saturdays.

LTA also said it has observed heavy traffic across stretches of the CTE over a longer duration on weekdays, till late morning.

“This has been observed at the CTE (AYE) before Braddell Road, where speeds have persistently been lower than optimal,” LTA said.

The authority added that it may consider extending ERP operation hours if the congestion worsens.