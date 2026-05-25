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LTA is also closely monitoring traffic in the Orchard area, which has seen speeds persistently lower than optimal. It is considering reinstating ERP operations there.

SINGAPORE – Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) operations may return to the Orchard Road area if congestion in the shopping district worsens, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on May 25 .

LTA said it has been closely monitoring traffic conditions and is considering reinstating ERP operations for the Orchard Road area – which has been unpriced since April 2020 .

Speeds within Orchard Road have persistently remained below optimal since October 2025, LTA said, adding that if road congestion deteriorates further in the next quarter, ERP operations for the area will resume.

In its statement on May 25, LTA also announced that motorists can enjoy discounted ERP rates at six locations during the school holidays from June 2 to June 28 .

The six locations are:

AYE before Alexandra towards City

AYE (after Jurong Town Hall towards City)

Southbound CTE before Braddell Road

KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover

Westbound PIE before Eunos Link

Northbound CTE after PIE

These locations were identified in anticipation of lower traffic demand during the school holidays , LTA said, adding that the discounted rates will end on June 29 .

PHOTO: LTA

Meanwhile, ERP rates will be increased by $1 at two locations from June 29 , LTA said, adding that the hike is to manage congestion.

LTA said that based on its monitoring of traffic conditions in April, traffic has built up along various stretches of expressways.

The two locations are:

AYE, after Jurong Town Hall towards City

PIE (Kallang Bahru and Slip road into Bendemeer)

PHOTO: LTA

Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys and consider alternative routes, LTA said.