ERP charges may resume in Orchard Road if congestion in the area worsens: LTA
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SINGAPORE – Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) operations may return to the Orchard Road area if congestion in the shopping district worsens, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on May 25.
LTA said it has been closely monitoring traffic conditions and is considering reinstating ERP operations for the Orchard Road area – which has been unpriced since April 2020.
Speeds within Orchard Road have persistently remained below optimal since October 2025, LTA said, adding that if road congestion deteriorates further in the next quarter, ERP operations for the area will resume.
In its statement on May 25, LTA also announced that motorists can enjoy discounted ERP rates at six locations during the school holidays from June 2 to June 28.
The six locations are:
AYE before Alexandra towards City
AYE (after Jurong Town Hall towards City)
Southbound CTE before Braddell Road
KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover
Westbound PIE before Eunos Link
Northbound CTE after PIE
These locations were identified in anticipation of lower traffic demand during the school holidays, LTA said, adding that the discounted rates will end on June 29.
Meanwhile, ERP rates will be increased by $1 at two locations from June 29, LTA said, adding that the hike is to manage congestion.
LTA said that based on its monitoring of traffic conditions in April, traffic has built up along various stretches of expressways.
The two locations are:
AYE, after Jurong Town Hall towards City
PIE (Kallang Bahru and Slip road into Bendemeer)
Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys and consider alternative routes, LTA said.