Environmental services job fair offers 350 positions

Since getting retrenched from oil and gas giant ExxonMobil two weeks ago, Mr Hameem Mustafa has sent out more than 20 job applications, with no replies yet.

Yesterday, the 48-year-old's job hunt continued at an environmental services sector job fair in his neighbourhood in Hong Kah North.

The former workplace safety and health professional told The Straits Times that retrenchment has been difficult for him and his wife Halimah Yazeen, 47.

Her contract for work in an administrative role ended last year.

The couple, who have no children, care for their elderly parents.

Mr Hameem said: "I'll probably have to go for half of what I was earning because we can't demand anything. At this moment, the important thing is to get the job."

The two were among several attendees at the job fair, which is promoting careers in the environmental services sector for those who may have been impacted by the economic downturn.

More than 350 job vacancies in about 20 organisations are on offer at the event, which is running until tomorrow at the Hong Kah North Community Club.

The jobs range from waste collection truck captain to waste or recycling facility operations executive, with 20 per cent of the vacancies for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs).

The fair is organised by Hong Kah North Grassroots Organisations in partnership with the Waste Management and Recycling Association of Singapore (WMRAS).

Speaking at the launch yesterday, Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Transport, said: "A lot of people are now quite concerned about the job situation, especially in this Covid-19 situation, but the environmental services sector, among some of the other green sectors, are areas that have been identified as growth sectors."

Dr Khor, who is also MP for Hong Kah North, added: "Many of the companies which are participating today, and in the next few days, are actually looking to employ more people and expand their operations."

The job fair is part of the Hong Kah North Go Green Movement, an initiative supported by Workforce Singapore (WSG), NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) and NTUC LearningHub.

Eligible mid-career job seekers can choose to convert their skills through the professional conversion programme for waste management professionals offered by WSG, in partnership with WMRAS.

The programme, supported by the National Environment Agency, aims to build a strong workforce in the waste management sector by attracting and retaining a PMET workforce.

New mid-career PMET entrants will be equipped with the relevant competencies in leadership and skills in areas such as quality assurance and system design.

The job fair will also promote training courses by NTUC LearningHub and Republic Polytechnic.

In addition, NTUC's e2i will offer on-site career coaching to better prepare applicants for job interviews.

The Hong Kah North Go Green Movement yesterday also launched a recycling competition for households in the constituency.

Residents can download the Step Up Sustainability app to record their recycling efforts and earn points to redeem shopping vouchers. There will also be monthly prizes for the top 10 recyclers from next month to February.