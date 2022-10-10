Environmental impact of deploying solar farm in Lower Seletar Reservoir to be conducted

SINGAPORE - A detailed study of the environmental impacts of constructing a floating solar farm in Lower Seletar Reservoir - which could potentially be Singapore's largest - will soon be conducted.

National water agency PUB told The Straits Times that the reservoir has been identified by National Parks Board as a key corridor in facilitating animal movements among the core habitats of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, Simpang-Khatib Bongsu and Coney Island.

PUB is therefore committed to conducting detailed environmental studies and impact assessment, to ensure that any solar panel deployment is done in an environmentally sensitive manner, said its spokesman.

To help Singapore meet its growing clean energy needs, the agency previously identified the Lower Seletar Reservoir as a potential site for a large-scale solar farm of 100 megawatt-peak (MWp) and Pandan Reservoir for a 44MWp system.

Feasibility studies are currently being planned to determine the viability of putting up solar panels at both reservoirs, as the Republic aims to install at least 2GWp of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity by 2030.

Singapore's first large-scale floating solar farm was rolled out at Tengeh Reservoir in July last year, with a capacity of 60MWp.

PUB said the proposed installation of solar panels in Lower Seletar Reservoir would take up about a third of the reservoir's surface area, with detailed studies needed to determine the exact coverage and layout of the panels.

Its spokesman added that at Tengeh Reservoir, an environmental impact study and an environmental monitoring and management plan were conducted to minimise the impact of installing the solar panels during the construction and post-construction stages.

Findings and observations revealed that there has been no observable change in the reservoir's water quality, said PUB.

The solar PV system was also designed to allow sufficient sunlight and air to enter the water, thereby supporting aquatic life and minimising any impacts to the water quality of the reservoir, it added.

Aerators were also deployed to maintain the amount of dissolved oxygen in the water, with stringent requirements on material selection for the various components of the system. These plans will similarly be studied and carefully considered before deployment in other reservoirs.

"We have seen grey herons, white-bellied sea eagles, grey-headed fish eagles around the floating solar panel installation, with camera traps capturing otters on the solar panel system," said the PUB spokesman.

Nature enthusiasts, however, express concern that birds from forested areas surrounding the Lower Seletar Reservoir may experience a loss of feeding areas if the floating solar panels are deployed.

Dr Shawn Lum, president of Nature Society (Singapore), said the reservoir is bordered by secondary forests containing many albizia trees, which are tall, fast-growing and serve as an important habitat for large birds such as the white-bellied sea eagle and the locally endangered grey-headed fish eagle.

These eagles are dependent on areas where fish abound, such as in the catchment reservoirs. Other birds such as terns may also feed on fish, while swallows and bats may skim the water surface for insects.