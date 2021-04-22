Environmental impact: Air pollution strikes

The Eiffel Tower and other buildings in Paris shrouded in haze in December 2016, as the City of Light experienced the worst air pollution in a decade. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Eiffel Tower and other buildings in Paris shrouded in haze in December 2016, as the City of Light experienced the worst air pollution in a decade. PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago

The Eiffel Tower and other buildings in Paris shrouded in haze in December 2016, as the City of Light experienced the worst air pollution in a decade.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 22, 2021, with the headline 'Environmental impact: Air pollution strikes'. Subscribe
Topics: 