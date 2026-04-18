Young people will need to navigate trade-offs in climate action: Shanmugam

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Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam speaking at Climate Change Conversations 2026 organised by Rotary Club of Marina City, at Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre on April 18.

SINGAPORE – Young people have a big role to play in climate action, which will involve managing trade-offs like the loss of jobs in Singapore’s petrochemical sector, said Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam on April 18.

He outlined three areas where they can contribute to climate action, with one being the Government’s Climate Youth Development Programme (CYDP), where youth leaders examine the policy considerations of climate action here.

Singapore is a big contributor to planet-warming emissions on a per-capita basis because it has one of the world’s largest refinery centres, said Mr Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Home Affairs.

However, reducing the country’s emissions may make no difference to the world, as these facilities could move to a neighbouring island, he said at Climate Change Conversations 2026 organised by the Rotary Club of Marina City.

Mr Shanmugam, who chairs the ministerial committee coordinating Singapore’s response to disruptions arising from the Middle East conflict, noted that a number of countries around Asia have stopped exporting refined products amid the global energy crisis, even as Singapore continues to do so.

Citing Singapore and Australia’s commitment to keep refined petroleum products flowing between the two countries, Mr Shanmugam said that crude oil remains important.

“So when you want to do something, you just don’t look at the superficial actions. You look at ‘Does it make the world a better place? What are the trade-offs?’” he said, adding that the world could be worse off without Singapore’s refineries, which have high standards and affect Singapore’s energy security.

Young people can also contribute to climate action by joining the Climate Youth Community – a network that CYDP leaders join after completing the programme – and pursuing jobs that help build a climate-resilient Singapore, said Mr S hanmugam .

Singapore will need scientists to advance climate modelling and heat mitigation, urban planners who integrate resilience into the built environment, and entrepreneurs who build sustainable technologies, he added.

“Sustainability is more than a lifestyle choice,” he said. “It is a good career pathway. The green economy will become a core part of economic development in all sensible countries.”

Mr Shanmugam was addressing students and club members at the event held at Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre in Yishun.

He was joined by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Goh Hanyan, a fellow MP for Nee Soon GRC.

His comments come as the war between US, Israel and Iran has impeded the global flow of trade, energy and critical supplies, with the countries tussling over the Strait of Hormuz, where about 20 per cent of the world’s oil passes through.

Iran closed the strait following strikes by US-Israeli forces that began on Feb 28, and demanded a right to collect tolls. A ceasefire agreement saw Iran pausing restrictions for barely a day, before closing the strait again on April 18 after accusing the US of violating the agreement.