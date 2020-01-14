Young activists plan to compile 'climate scorecard' for political parties during GE

SINGAPORE - When the general election comes around, young climate activists in Singapore plan to assess and rank political parties based on how their manifestos and campaigns address various aspects of climate change.

Called Greenwatch, the campaign is a joint initiative of the organisers of the Singapore Climate Rally and Speak For Climate - both ground-up movements led by undergraduates and young working adults calling for more action to slash emissions in the Republic.

A Greenwatch spokesman told The Straits Times it has a team of about 20 people who will be paying attention to what parties say about climate ambition, transport, socio-economic equity and energy, among other things.

Each party's manifesto, as well as the statements and speeches the politicians make on the campaign trail, will be evaluated, said the spokesman, and a final score will be tabulated to reflect the party's climate ambition.

Greenwatch organisers said they will be on the lookout for about 10 components relating to climate action, such as waste.

Each component will be weighted according to the science behind what is needed to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels - the threshold to avoid the harshest impacts of climate change, scientists say.

"For example, a commitment to reduce waste has a lower weightage than a commitment to say a more robust carbon tax," said the Greenwatch spokesman.

She added that the full methodology will be released with the scorecard.

The next general election must be held by April 2021, but is widely expected to be called this year.

Manifestos are usually released in the period leading up to the general election.

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) had unveiled its updated manifesto last September, the first political party to do so ahead of the elections.

Related Story Climate of Change: Special reports by ST correspondents

No score is available for SDP yet, as Greenwatch organisers said they are waiting for all parties to release their manifestos.

The scorecard aims to benefit both parties and voters, noted the Greenwatch spokesman.

She said: "For parties, we hope that our scorecard can be a useful tool to ensure that policies address the many dimensions of climate change.

"For voters, we hope that this can be a helpful guide in understanding what is at stake with climate change, and where each party stands."

The first Singapore Climate Rally was held last September at Hong Lim Park, in solidarity with the global youth climate movement.

About 2,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents attended.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Greenwatch organisers said they had contacted political parties late last year to offer to support their research into climate policies.

Two parties - the Singapore People's Party (SPP) and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) - have responded, said Greenwatch, adding: "We are glad to have made contact with these two parties and look forward to engaging with more parties in the future."

Political parties respond

All four political parties that ST spoke to - the People's Action Party (PAP), Workers' Party (WP), SPP and SDP - say that climate change is an existential issue for Singapore.

But they stopped short of confirming that the issue would be highlighted in party manifestos.

PAP's Louis Ng, an MP for Nee Soon GRC who attended last year's Singapore Climate Rally, noted that PAP MPs, including Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee and Mr Ng himself, have been in discussions with the organisers of the rally and other climate activists to work on solutions together.

Related Story Interactive: How Singapore is responding to the threat of rising sea levels

Climate change is an issue of concern for the party, he said, and numerous initiatives to tackle it have already been rolled out at the community and governmental levels.

"The enthusiasm and passion of young Singaporeans in wanting to tackle climate change is encouraging and we look forward to continuing the dialogue," he said.

WP chief Pritam Singh, an MP for Aljunied GRC, told ST that climate change is an important issue that should not be politicised.

He said: "We should envisage a solution and work towards it together, whether it is reducing our carbon footprint, conservation issues, or reducing waste."

Both the SDP and SPP confirmed that they have been in touch with the organisers of the Singapore Climate Rally.

SDP said its youth wing is also involved in discussions with the rally organisers, and the party is working on a policy paper on climate change.

SPP chairman Jose Raymond said the party met the young activists last year, and both sides had discussed current policies, as well as future steps to improve awareness and understanding of climate change and other environmental issues in Singapore.

However, he noted that climate change may not be a hot button issue for the bulk of voters.

"But we still feel that it is an important area which needs to be addressed by the Singapore People's Party, given that there is growing concern about the matter especially among the young, who form our future," he said.

Related Story When will the Singapore general election be called? It could be soon after Budget

While SPP's manifesto is still being finalised, he said climate change would be further discussed after its release.

The Greenwatch spokesman acknowledged that the main group of people demanding change in this area are youths.

But she said the Australia wildfires and floods in Jakarta have shown how the impact of the climate crisis could intersect with bread-and-butter issues, such as the cost of living, social inequality and healthcare services.

On young people being the group with the loudest voices demanding change, the spokesman said: "This makes sense given that we are the ones set to inherit the worst effects of this crisis.

"Broader society has yet to come onboard but we look forward to the day all Singaporeans consider climate action a priority."