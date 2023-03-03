World Wildlife Day: 6 lesser-known S’pore residents

The gem-like caterpillar is the larva of the Limacodidae family of moths. The caterpillars are also known as slug, nettle or cup moth caterpillars.

The first name is derived from the caterpillar’s behaviour of crawling about on its smooth, sticky abdomen.

While it can easily be mistaken for a sweet snack, these bulbous insects – often likened to a gummy or jelly bean – does not taste as good as it looks and is actually toxic.

Some have stinging hairs that are capable of causing a painful rash.

The caterpillar forms a cup-shaped cocoon before changing into a moth, hence the cup moth moniker.

Cup moth larvae can be found in two main forms – gelatine caterpillars and those studded with stinging spines, as described by wildlife photographer John Horstman, who has more than 2,200 photos of these caterpillars.

2. Five-banded gliding lizard