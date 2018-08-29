Woman injured by wild boar in Punggol

A woman was taken to hospital after she was injured by a wild boar in Punggol yesterday.

The incident occurred near Punggol Secondary School, which is a few bus stops away from a forested area that is being cleared for development.

The Straits Times understands that the injured woman is an employee of the school and she had lacerations on her right leg.

The wild boar was later found in a nearby executive condominium and was captured by staff from the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a call for medical assistance around 5.15pm at 51 Edgefield Plains, the address of the school.

A woman in her 30s was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the SCDF added.

Mr Kalai Vanan, deputy chief executive of Acres, said that it received a call at about 5pm.

He said the boar later entered a condominium where it found itself stranded. He added that Acres sedated the wild boar and took it away.

The Straits Times understands that the condominium is the Waterbay executive condominium.

Mr Kalai said the wild boar could have come from the Lorong Halus wetland located along the eastern bank of Serangoon Reservoir.

While it was not known why the boar was roaming around an urban area, Mr Kalai said that development works might have been to blame.

"Feeding by people may have had a part to play in causing the animal to venture out as well," he said.