Windy conditions expected in second half of February: Weatherman

SINGAPORE - Windy conditions are expected in the second half of February, the weatherman said on Friday (Feb 14).

And in the later half of the fortnight, thundery showers in the afternoon are also expected, said the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore said in a statement.

The daily temperatures in the second half of February are forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days. Warm conditions can be expected on a few days with a maximum temperature of around 34 deg C.

Windy conditions with a few passing showers are expected in Singapore on most days, and widespread thundery showers are forecast on one or two days during the period due to the convergence of winds in the vicinity.

The weatherman noted that a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea region, including Singapore, is forecast in the early part of the next two weeks.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers that last for a short duration are also expected in the afternoon over parts of Singapore during the later part of the fortnight.

Rainfall for February is forecast to be near-normal over most parts of the island.

WEATHER IN FIRST TWO WEEKS OF FEBRUARY

North-east monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore in the first two weeks of the month, with windy conditions on most days and little or no rainfall.

Thundery afternoon showers were seen on most days in the second week of February, due to strong solar heating of the land and the convergence of winds in the surrounding area, the weatherman said.

The highest daily total rainfall recorded in the first two weeks of February was at Tuas on Feb 10, coming in at 108.8mm.

Daily maximum temperature for the first half of the month ranged between 31 deg C and 34.4 deg C, and the daily minimum temperature was between 22.8 deg C and 25.2 deg C.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.4 deg C was recorded on Feb 5 in Choa Chu Kang. The lowest daily maximum temperature of 31 deg C was recorded on Feb 11 when widespread thundery showers fell over the island from the late morning, before clearing the next day in the early hours.

About half of the island recorded near-normal rainfall in the first half of February. The rainfall recorded in Choa Chu Kang was 54 per cent below average while that recorded in Ang Mo Kio was 69 per cent above average.