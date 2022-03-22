Wild boar that injured woman in Yishun caught, 'euthanised humanely': NParks

A wild boar that knocked a woman unconscious in Yishun was caught by National Parks Board (NParks) officers in Yishun Park on Sunday.

It has been "euthanised humanely for public safety", said NParks in response to a query from The Straits Times.

The park has been reopened to the public.

The woman was knocked unconscious by the animal at Block 846 Yishun Street 81 on March 9 at around 6.50pm.

Eyewitnesses told ST that the wild boar hit the storefront of a nearby optical shop after colliding with the woman, and then ran off.

The woman was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by paramedics.

The boar was last seen entering the forest in Yishun Park, which led to the closure of the park.

In a Facebook post yesterday on the boar's capture, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said he has visited the woman who was knocked unconscious and she was recovering well.

Many Facebook users who commented on his post were supportive of the move to capture the boar, though some Yishun residents that ST spoke to felt otherwise.

Lawyer Carol Yuen, 25, said euthanasia is a convenient solution that sidesteps the need to coexist with wildlife.

Sales executive Alvin Soh, 29, said that killing one boar would not eliminate the danger of living close to wild boars.

Local wildlife rescue group Acres' co-chief executive Anbarasi Boopal said: "While we are not surprised that the wild boar was euthanised by NParks, it is a reminder of the sad reality that wild animals such as wild boars are 'punished' when humans get injured - accidentally and unfortunately - in our City In Nature."

"City In Nature" is one of the key pillars in the Singapore Green Plan 2030 that extols the virtues of urban integration with nature.

"We would like to reiterate that it is high time we moved towards humane approaches to managing wildlife in our City In Nature, before resorting to culling options, and equipping everyone with tips on wildlife etiquette," Ms Anbarasi said.