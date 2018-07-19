Wild boar spotted roaming in HDB estate opposite YewTee Point

SINGAPORE - A wild boar was spotted roaming in a Housing Board estate opposite YewTee Point on Thursday morning (July 19), before leaving later on its own accord.

In a video uploaded on Thursday afternoon to Facebook page Fabrications About The PAP, the boar was seen sniffing around a grass patch in front of Block 562 in Choa Chu Kang.

A curious crowd had gathered around a grass patch to look at the boar, as a policeman holding a shield asked a man to move further away.

Seemingly unflustered by the attention, the wild boar continued walking around, before heading off to an adjacent grass patch.

The Straits Times understands that no injuries were reported and that the boar eventually left for a forested area near Choa Chu Kang Way.

In response to queries, the Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (Acres) said the lone boar had been spotted at the HDB estate at Choa Chu Kang Street 51 in the past few weeks.

Acres deputy chief executive Kalai Vanan said: "Based on our observations, the boar seems very comfortable being near humans, which could possibly mean that the animal has been previously fed by humans causing it to be not shy."

He said that Acres is looking at how to "peacefully resolve this where both the animal and residents benefit".

Motorists are encouraged to slow down and be more vigilant when passing by the area between 5am and 10am in the morning, so as to avoid a road accident involving the boar, said Mr Kalai.

In addition, residents are advised not to approach, provoke, chase or feed the boar. Flash photography should also not be used on the boar, Mr Kalai added.

A string of wild boar incidents late last year had propelled the animals into the public spotlight.

Police shot a rampaging wild boar on a road in Punggol in November, after it was deemed a danger to people in the vicinity. A month before, a man was injured after a wild boar charged at him outside a condominium at Hillview Avenue.

In September, a motorcyclist and his pillion rider were taken to hospital after a wild boar appeared suddenly on the Ayer Rajah Expressway after the Tuas Checkpoint.

The public can call Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority at 1800-476-1600 to report wild boar sightings.

The Straits Times has contacted Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council for more information.