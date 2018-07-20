Wild boar spotted in HDB estate opposite YewTee Point mall

The wild boar is seen in the video sniffing around before it eventually leaves for a forested area.
The wild boar is seen in the video sniffing around before it eventually leaves for a forested area.PHOTO: FACEBOOK/FABRICATIONS ABOUT THE PAP
Published
2 hours ago
twtoh@sph.com.sg

A wild boar was spotted roaming in a Housing Board estate opposite YewTee Point mall yesterday.

In a video uploaded on Thursday afternoon to Facebook, the boar is seen sniffing around a grass patch in front of Block 562 in Choa Chu Kang.

A curious crowd is gathered around a grass patch to look at the boar as a policeman with a shield asks a man to move further away.

Seemingly unflustered by the attention, the wild boar continues walking around, before heading off to an adjacent grass patch.

The Straits Times understands that no injuries were reported and the boar soon left for a forested area near Choa Chu Kang Way.

The Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (Acres) said the lone boar had been spotted in Choa Chu Kang Street 51 over the past few weeks.

UNFAZED BY HUMANS

Based on our observations, the boar seems very comfortable being near humans, which could possibly mean that the animal has been previously fed by humans.

ACRES DEPUTY CHIEF EXECUTIVE KALAI VANAN

Acres deputy chief executive Kalai Vanan said: "Based on our observations, the boar seems very comfortable being near humans, which could possibly mean that the animal has been previously fed by humans."

He said Acres is looking at how to "peacefully resolve this where both the animal and residents benefit".

Motorists are encouraged to slow down and be more vigilant when passing by the area between 5am and 10am to avoid a road accident involving the boar, said Mr Kalai.

In addition, residents are advised not to approach, provoke, chase or feed the boar. Flash photography should also not be used on the boar, Mr Kalai added.

A string of wild boar incidents late last year had propelled the animals into the public spotlight.

Police shot a rampaging wild boar on a road in Punggol in November, after it was deemed a danger to people in the area. A month before, a man was injured after a wild boar charged at him outside a condominium in Hillview Avenue.

In September, a motorcyclist and his pillion rider were taken to hospital after a wild boar appeared suddenly on the Ayer Rajah Expressway after the Tuas Checkpoint.

The public can call the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority at 1800-476-1600 to report wild boar sightings.

Toh Ting Wei

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 20, 2018, with the headline 'Wild boar spotted in HDB estate opposite YewTee Point mall'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Constantly learning is key to staying competitive
Shop Smart at Gain City Group Buy. Register & get $3,000 shopping vouchers!