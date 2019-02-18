Wild boar spotted again at Choa Chu Kang housing estate

SINGAPORE - A wild boar was spotted roaming near Housing Board flats in Choa Chu Kang on Monday morning (Feb 18).

Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) deputy chief executive Anbarasi Boopal told The Straits Times on Monday that the wild boar had been spotted in the area in recent months.

On Monday, the wild boar was seen near Block 544 Choa Chu Kang Street 52 at around 7.30am.

Members of the public were seen keeping their distance from the animal.

Ms Anbarasi said that when Acres staff visited the area where the wild boar had been spotted, they found that people were leaving food out for animals. Food waste had not been properly handled in the area, she noted.

"It really boils down to the food available in the area," Ms Anbarasi said, adding that it was a key reason for the repeated wild boar sightings there.

The town council has been supportive of the efforts required to reduce the sightings of wild boars in the area, she said.

Related Story Met a wild boar? NParks to show how to coexist with wildlife

Related Story Wild boar sightings: Where are they found in Singapore and what to do if you encounter them

Related Story NParks exploring study of wild boars islandwide

"However, there are still residents who leave food around, attracting the pig. We need more awareness that feeding wildlife has negative effects on their behaviour, resulting in conflict between humans and animals," she added.

"The feeding of pigs is an issue in other parts of Singapore as well," Ms Anbarasi said, noting that Lorong Halus is another wild boar hot spot.

Acres advises the public to keep a safe distance from wild boars when they see them in open areas, and to avoid making sudden movement or noises if approached by the animals.

There have been several wild boar sightings in the last few months.

On Jan 12, a wild boar was killed in an accident with a lorry in Punggol outside Waterway Point. The animal had run out onto the road and was hit by the vehicle. It subsequently died from its injuries.

Last July, a lone wild boar was also spotted in the same Choa Chu Kang HDB estate. There were no injuries reported and the animal eventually left for a forested area near Choa Chu Kang Way.

ST has contacted the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore for more details.