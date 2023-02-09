Wild boar carcass found in north-west Singapore tests positive for African Swine Fever

SINGAPORE - A wild boar carcass found in the north-west of Singapore has tested positive for the African Swine Fever (ASF) virus, said the National Parks Board (NParks).

ASF is not zoonotic, meaning it does not infect humans, and it is not a risk to public health, said NParks in a statement on Tuesday.

The carcass tested positive for the fever two days before, it added.

NParks has in place a biosurveillance system to quickly detect animal diseases, including ASF, it said.

“Wild boars are native to Singapore and can be found in our nature reserves, parks, and other green spaces. NParks is closely monitoring the health of wild boars in these areas.”

NParks added that people are advised to stay on designated trails when visiting these areas, observe wild boars from a distance, and not to feed or get close to them.

People are also advised not to touch or pick up any sick or dead animals, it said.

Anyone who encounters sick or dead animals should call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 to report these sightings. 

