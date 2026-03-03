Why is S’pore even considering nuclear energy?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Exploring nuclear energy might be controversial given past incidents, but consider why Singapore can no longer rely solely on unstable fossil fuels and limited renewables to meet its needs.

Synopsis: Every first and third Tuesday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Singapore is exploring the use of nuclear energy to meet its energy needs, and has taken several steps to build its knowledge and expertise in this area.

But why does the small city-state even need to consider such a controversial energy resource, especially given historical nuclear incidents?

And why is the business-as-usual option to continue with fossil fuel use no longer as viable as before? Green Pulse hosts Audrey Tan and David Fogarty discuss the global nuclear renaissance, and Singapore’s role in it, in this episode.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

2:05 How is the global nuclear renaissance shaping up?

3:47 Let’s talk about Singapore’s nuclear context.

10:32 Historical concerns vs benefits - can new nuclear tech win over critics?

14:33 Singapore’s energy conundrum – ensuring stable, secure and affordable power

17:41 Is nuclear energy safe? And what steps are needed to boost safety?

23:47 Are we there yet? Is fusion energy the future?

Hosts: Audrey Tan ( audreyt@sph.com.sg ) & David Fogarty ( dfogarty@sph.com.sg )

Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis & Lynda Hong

