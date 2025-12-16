Why Greta Thunberg’s shock protests in Venice can backfire

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Synopsis: Every first and third Tuesday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

With the world settling for yet another watered down deal at the UN climate conference COP30, combating climate change is in an uphill battle.

Some activists have even taken matters into their own hands to provoke stronger action. In November, climate activist Greta Thunberg joined environmental group Extinction Rebellion in dyeing the waters of Venice’s iconic canals green with a non-toxic liquid to highlight the effects of climate collapse.

In this episode co-hosted by ST environment correspondents Shabana Begum and Ang Qing, they discuss whether individual actions can help make a meaningful difference to the global problem.

They are joined by Mr Veerappan Swaminathan, chief executive officer of consultancy Sustainable Living Lab (SL2) Group. He also co-founded Repair Kopitiam, an initiative that helps residents fix their household items to reduce waste.

Also unpacking the issues is National University of Singapore assistant professor Alisius Leong, who investigates public opinions on environmental and health issues.

This episode was recorded and filmed on Dec 2 at SPH Media’s revamped auditorium, in front of a live audience of 60 ST readers. It was the sixth and final ST Podcast Live! Session for 2025, capping a special series celebrating The Straits Times’ 180th anniversary.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:36 How can individual actions make a difference

12:56 Do protests about climate change work

18:12 Which environmental issues in Singapore deserve more attention

25:36 How can the public participate in conversations about nuclear energy

SG Eco Fund: https://www.mse.gov.sg/take-action/sgecofund /

Repair Kopitiam: https://repairkopitiam.sg /

Resources for workplaces and workers: https://str.sg/Hup2

Heat stress levels: https://str.sg/5WrT

