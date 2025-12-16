Green Pulse Podcast
Why Greta Thunberg’s shock protests in Venice can backfire
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
Synopsis: Every first and third Tuesday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
With the world settling for yet another watered down deal at the UN climate conference COP30, combating climate change is in an uphill battle.
Some activists have even taken matters into their own hands to provoke stronger action. In November, climate activist Greta Thunberg joined environmental group Extinction Rebellion in dyeing the waters of Venice’s iconic canals green with a non-toxic liquid to highlight the effects of climate collapse.
In this episode co-hosted by ST environment correspondents Shabana Begum and Ang Qing, they discuss whether individual actions can help make a meaningful difference to the global problem.
They are joined by Mr Veerappan Swaminathan, chief executive officer of consultancy Sustainable Living Lab (SL2) Group. He also co-founded Repair Kopitiam, an initiative that helps residents fix their household items to reduce waste.
Also unpacking the issues is National University of Singapore assistant professor Alisius Leong, who investigates public opinions on environmental and health issues.
This episode was recorded and filmed on Dec 2 at SPH Media’s revamped auditorium, in front of a live audience of 60 ST readers. It was the sixth and final ST Podcast Live! Session for 2025, capping a special series celebrating The Straits Times’ 180th anniversary.
Highlights (click/tap above):
3:36 How can individual actions make a difference
12:56 Do protests about climate change work
18:12 Which environmental issues in Singapore deserve more attention
25:36 How can the public participate in conversations about nuclear energy
SG Eco Fund: /
/
Repair Kopitiam: /
/
Resources for workplaces and workers:
Heat stress levels:
Follow Ang Qing on LinkedIn:
Read her articles:
Follow Shabana Begum on LinkedIn:
Read her articles:
Hosts: Ang Qing () & Shabana Begum ()
Produced by: ST Podcast Team, ST Outreach & Engagement Team & Studio+65
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Executive producers: Ernest Luis & Lynda Hong
Follow Green Pulse Podcast here and get notified for new episode drops:
Apple Podcasts:
Feedback to:
SPH Awedio app:
---
Follow more ST podcast channels:
All-in-one ST Podcasts channel:
Get more updates:
The Usual Place Podcast YouTube:
---
Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:
The App Store:
Google Play:
Watch ST Podcasts Live events so far: