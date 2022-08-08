What's in a name: 6 animals named after Singaporean naturalists

SINGAPORE - Besides the severity implicit in the use of Latin, naming a new species can also serve either a practical purpose - describing things they resemble, for instance - or be driven by emotion, such as when paying homage to a collector.

The tiny Neopalpa donaldtrumpi moth with its golden "mop", for example, was named after former US president Donald Trump.

Ahead of National Day on Tuesday (Aug 9), The Straits Times explores some stories behind creatures found here and abroad that were named after Singapore's very own naturalists.

Lena Chan

Endemic to Singapore, the pair of tiny armoured spiders of the same species - Singaporemma lenachanae - were named after Dr Lena Chan and have not been seen outside of the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve so far.

The rare spiders were named after the senior director of the National Parks Board's international biodiversity conservation division by arachnologists Lin Yucheng and Li Shuqiang in 2017.

The intent was to honour Dr Chan for her role in facilitating research collaboration between Singapore and academics from China.

Lua Hui Kheng

The common but little known Lebinthus luae cricket found in Singapore and Indonesia is named after former insect curator of the then Raffles Museum of Biodiversity Research, Ms Lua Hui Kheng.

It was identified in 2013 by National University of Singapore (NUS) postdoctoral researcher Tan Ming Kai and Dr Tony Robillard from the French National Museum of Natural History.