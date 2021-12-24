What should you do if a wild animal enters your home?

A recent spate of animals entering homes - from hornbills to otters - has left readers asking what to do during such encounters.

The Straits Times asked experts for tips on what to do if a wild animal strays into your house.

Q Should you feed the animal?

A No, feeding wild animals is prohibited in Singapore.

Under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to feed any wild animal and this can draw fines of between $5,000 and $10,000. It could also interfere with animal behaviour.

Ms Anbarasi Boopal, co-chief executive of non-profit Acres, said feeding wild animals can condition them to seek out humans for food.

"This can lead to even more skirmishes between humans and animals in the wild, which are overall detrimental to co-existing."

Q How should you protect your home against theft by a wild animal?

A Wild animals like macaques sometimes visit homes while passing between habitation areas.

People should keep food waste and food concealed and lidded so animals do not associate human homes with foraging spots.

Specific measures may be needed, such as draping opaque cloth over fruit to hide them from bats, and installing barriers to prevent otters from entering ponds.

Acres appeals to the public not to use glue traps or netting to trap animals.

Q What should you do if a wild animal is in your home?

A It can be frightening if a wild animal enters your home, but experts say you should not panic as the animal would generally be more afraid of you than you would be of it.

Dr Shawn Lum, a tropical rainforest ecologist and president of the non-profit Nature Society, said: "Wildlife generally have no wish to enter our homes and in the rare instances when they do get in, they want to get out quickly."

The ecologist said visiting wild animals should be left alone and be given a clear exit route, and should not be handled unless a person is experienced. While waiting for them to leave, eliminate potential threats to their health, such as by turning off ceiling fans to protect flying animals like bats.

Animals should also not be intentionally harmed, which may lead to the terrified creature responding by protecting itself, resulting in a potentially bad outcome for all.

Should an animal be injured or trapped, readers can call the National Parks Board's animal response centre on 1-800-476-1600, or Acres on their 24/7 hotline 9783-7782 for advice or assistance.